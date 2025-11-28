Today’s Octordle #1405 Hints And Answers – November 29, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1405 answers for November 29, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1405 Hints For November 29, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are X, Y, I, E, T, T, R, N

Octordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today's Octordle are D, E, C, F, B, D, U, W

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1405 Answers For November 29, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1405:

Click to reveal Octordle #1405 Answers for November 29, 2025 Word 1: DETOX

Solving this set felt nicely balanced, with a solid but not overwhelming pool of vowels supporting clear crossings, a handful of doubled-letter patterns giving gentle anchors, and the mix of sharp and softer endings keeping the grid lively without feeling chaotic, and the single uncommon consonant added just a touch of spice rather than real difficulty, so overall it played as a fair, approachable puzzle and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1405 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 29, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 29, 2025: Word 1: CHALK

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1405 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1405 for November 29, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 29, 2025 Word 1: SAUCY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1405 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1405 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 29, 2025 Word 1: SHOWY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1404 Answers For November 28, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: BICEP

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!