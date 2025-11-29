Today’s Octordle #1406 Hints And Answers – November 30, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry, we’re here to help with the Octordle #1406 answers for November 30, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1406 Hints For November 30, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, R, P, R, P, H, F, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are J, D, S, I, S, B, G, P

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1406 Answers For November 30, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1406:

Click to reveal Octordle #1406 Answers for November 30, 2025 Word 1: JELLY

JELLY Word 2: DETER

DETER Word 3: SKIMP

SKIMP Word 4: INTER

INTER Word 5: SCRAP

SCRAP Word 6: BOOTH

BOOTH Word 7: GRIEF

GRIEF Word 8: PHONE

Solving this set felt steady and fair, with a slightly leaner vowel pool that still gave enough help on the crossings and a few doubled-letter patterns acting as gentle anchors. The opening and closing letters have a nice mix of sharp and softer sounds, which kept the grid from feeling repetitive. With only a single uncommon consonant in play, the difficulty stayed grounded in pattern spotting rather than obscurity, so overall it came across as a clean, approachable puzzle, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1406 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for November 30, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for November 30, 2025: Word 1: ENACT

ENACT Word 2: SNAIL

SNAIL Word 3: SPICY

SPICY Word 4: LIGHT

LIGHT Word 5: PLATE

PLATE Word 6: ICING

ICING Word 7: FLASH

FLASH Word 8: SLICE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1406 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1406 for November 30, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for November 30, 2025 Word 1: LEAPT

LEAPT Word 2: STRUT

STRUT Word 3: PASTA

PASTA Word 4: TULLE

TULLE Word 5: SHILL

SHILL Word 6: STUNK

STUNK Word 7: TREAD

TREAD Word 8: GIVER

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1406 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1406 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for November 30, 2025 Word 1: TRASH

TRASH Word 2: PAGAN

PAGAN Word 3: GLARE

GLARE Word 4: PRIME

PRIME Word 5: FRITZ

FRITZ Word 6: PERCH

PERCH Word 7: OUTER

OUTER Word 8: SMITH

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1405 Answers For November 29, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: DETOX

DETOX Word 2: ESSAY

ESSAY Word 3: CACTI

CACTI Word 4: FARCE

FARCE Word 5: BUILT

BUILT Word 6: DIGIT

DIGIT Word 7: USHER

USHER Word 8: WOMAN

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!