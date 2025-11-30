Today’s Octordle #1407 Hints And Answers – December 1, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1407 answers for December 1, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1407 Hints For December 1, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are H, L, D, L, E, E, Y, C

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are C, O, T, A, A, V, T, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1407 Answers For December 1, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1407:

Word 1: CONCH

Word 2: OFFAL

Word 3: TEPID

Word 4: ANVIL

Word 5: AWARE

Word 6: VAGUE

Word 7: TIPSY

Word 8: COMIC

Solving this set felt nicely balanced, with a healthy vowel presence that kept crossings cooperative and several doubled letter patterns giving me clear early anchors without turning anything into a giveaway; the mix of opening and closing consonants made the grid feel lively but still coherent, and the absence of rare letters meant the challenge leaned more on pattern recognition than obscurity, so overall it played as a fair, approachable puzzle and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1407 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 1, 2025:

Word 1: STIFF

Word 2: SINCE

Word 3: TURBO

Word 4: OLDER

Word 5: GUILT

Word 6: PECAN

Word 7: OCCUR

Word 8: POKER

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1407 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1407 for December 1, 2025:

Word 1: PLEAT

Word 2: CAMPY

Word 3: DECOR

Word 4: CHAFE

Word 5: PROMO

Word 6: MOWER

Word 7: GLADE

Word 8: ENACT

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1407 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1407 Answers

Word 1: VODKA

Word 2: ESSAY

Word 3: FLOAT

Word 4: BIGOT

Word 5: LOFTY

Word 6: WHALE

Word 7: FEMUR

Word 8: HEAVY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1406 Answers For November 30, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: JELLY

JELLY Word 2: DETER

DETER Word 3: SKIMP

SKIMP Word 4: INTER

INTER Word 5: SCRAP

SCRAP Word 6: BOOTH

BOOTH Word 7: GRIEF

GRIEF Word 8: PHONE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!