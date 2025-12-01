Today’s Octordle #1408 Hints And Answers – December 2, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1408 answers for December 2, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1408 Hints For December 2, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are E, H, Y, T, E, E, E, A

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are P, B, M, P, P, B, B, A

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1408 Answers For December 2, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1408:

Click to reveal Octordle #1408 Answers for December 2, 2025 Word 1: PLATE

PLATE Word 2: BIRCH

BIRCH Word 3: MARRY

MARRY Word 4: PILOT

PILOT Word 5: PROBE

PROBE Word 6: BUDGE

BUDGE Word 7: BADGE

BADGE Word 8: AROMA

Solving this set felt smooth and fairly classic, with a healthy vowel spread that made crossings clear and just a couple of internally repeated patterns giving gentle anchors without overexposing the grid; the clustering of a few shared starting and ending letters created a subtle rhythm that was satisfying to uncover, while the absence of rare consonants kept things grounded in pattern recognition rather than obscurity, so overall it played as a clean, approachable puzzle that I would rate at 4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1408 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 2, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 2, 2025: Word 1: DAIRY

DAIRY Word 2: FREED

FREED Word 3: SHOOK

SHOOK Word 4: CLOCK

CLOCK Word 5: SWIFT

SWIFT Word 6: LEDGE

LEDGE Word 7: COLOR

COLOR Word 8: JEWEL

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1408 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1408 for December 2, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 2, 2025 Word 1: VIRUS

VIRUS Word 2: SHAPE

SHAPE Word 3: VERGE

VERGE Word 4: DUSKY

DUSKY Word 5: BATTY

BATTY Word 6: WAIST

WAIST Word 7: FUSSY

FUSSY Word 8: SLOSH

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1408 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1408 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 2, 2025 Word 1: EDICT

EDICT Word 2: BONGO

BONGO Word 3: SUITE

SUITE Word 4: SCAMP

SCAMP Word 5: VENUE

VENUE Word 6: CABLE

CABLE Word 7: BEGAN

BEGAN Word 8: GRAPH

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1407 Answers For December 1, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: CONCH

CONCH Word 2: OFFAL

OFFAL Word 3: TEPID

TEPID Word 4: ANVIL

ANVIL Word 5: AWARE

AWARE Word 6: VAGUE

VAGUE Word 7: TIPSY

TIPSY Word 8: COMIC

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!