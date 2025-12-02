Today’s Octordle #1409 Hints And Answers – December 3, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1409 answers for December 3, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1409 Hints For December 3, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are G, K, H, E, D, Y, M, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are I, S, D, B, G, D, Q, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1409 Answers For December 3, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1409:

Click to reveal Octordle #1409 Answers for December 3, 2025 Word 1: ICING

ICING Word 2: SMOCK

SMOCK Word 3: DUTCH

DUTCH Word 4: BELIE

BELIE Word 5: GOURD

GOURD Word 6: DICEY

DICEY Word 7: QUALM

QUALM Word 8: STRAY

Solving this set felt quietly satisfying, with a compact but well balanced vowel pool and a couple of doubled letter patterns giving gentle footholds while still making me work a bit for the crossings; the mix of sharper and softer endings added a nice rhythm to the grid, and the single uncommon consonant provided just enough character without spiking the difficulty, so overall it came across as a fair, slightly thoughtful puzzle and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1409 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 3, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 3, 2025: Word 1: USING

USING Word 2: LEAVE

LEAVE Word 3: MUDDY

MUDDY Word 4: MOUND

MOUND Word 5: ANNOY

ANNOY Word 6: CHART

CHART Word 7: CLASS

CLASS Word 8: SCOPE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1409 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1409 for December 3, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 3, 2025 Word 1: FEIGN

FEIGN Word 2: TATTY

TATTY Word 3: SWAMI

SWAMI Word 4: NOISY

NOISY Word 5: BALER

BALER Word 6: LONER

LONER Word 7: HOOKY

HOOKY Word 8: LOFTY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1409 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1409 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 3, 2025 Word 1: VIRUS

VIRUS Word 2: WRYLY

WRYLY Word 3: ADOPT

ADOPT Word 4: RASPY

RASPY Word 5: NEWER

NEWER Word 6: SPITE

SPITE Word 7: ANVIL

ANVIL Word 8: SLUNK

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1408 Answers For December 2, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: PLATE

PLATE Word 2: BIRCH

BIRCH Word 3: MARRY

MARRY Word 4: PILOT

PILOT Word 5: PROBE

PROBE Word 6: BUDGE

BUDGE Word 7: BADGE

BADGE Word 8: AROMA

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!