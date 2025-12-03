Today’s Octordle #1410 Hints And Answers – December 4, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1410 answers for December 4, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1410 Hints For December 4, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are E, T, Y, A, A, Y, Y, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are D, J, S, T, A, F, D, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1410 Answers For December 4, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1410:

Click to reveal Octordle #1410 Answers for December 4, 2025 Word 1: DEUCE

DEUCE Word 2: JOUST

JOUST Word 3: SILLY

SILLY Word 4: TERRA

TERRA Word 5: ARENA

ARENA Word 6: FOAMY

FOAMY Word 7: DINGY

DINGY Word 8: SCONE

I solved this set smoothly; the healthy vowel total and several doubled-letter entries provided clear anchors that sped progress, while the mix of starting and ending letters kept the grid varied and satisfying to work through — overall it felt fair and enjoyable and I rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1410 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 4, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 4, 2025: Word 1: SPINE

SPINE Word 2: SWEET

SWEET Word 3: UNDER

UNDER Word 4: CLOUD

CLOUD Word 5: SHAME

SHAME Word 6: DRIFT

DRIFT Word 7: HURRY

HURRY Word 8: NEWER

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1410 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1410 for December 4, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 4, 2025 Word 1: PURGE

PURGE Word 2: FETID

FETID Word 3: STORK

STORK Word 4: RECAP

RECAP Word 5: CLAMP

CLAMP Word 6: PIECE

PIECE Word 7: GECKO

GECKO Word 8: WHACK

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1410 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1410 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 4, 2025 Word 1: DITTY

DITTY Word 2: GOLEM

GOLEM Word 3: BRIDE

BRIDE Word 4: STRAW

STRAW Word 5: ENSUE

ENSUE Word 6: ABYSS

ABYSS Word 7: GLOAT

GLOAT Word 8: GUAVA

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1409 Answers For December 3, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: ICING

ICING Word 2: SMOCK

SMOCK Word 3: DUTCH

DUTCH Word 4: BELIE

BELIE Word 5: GOURD

GOURD Word 6: DICEY

DICEY Word 7: QUALM

QUALM Word 8: STRAY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!