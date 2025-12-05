Today’s Octordle #1412 Hints And Answers – December 6, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1412 answers for December 6, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1412 Hints For December 6, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are C, Y, D, R, E, T, L, K

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are B, B, P, F, P, Y, M, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1412 Answers For December 6, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1412:

Click to reveal Octordle #1412 Answers for December 6, 2025 Word 1: BASIC

BASIC Word 2: BURLY

BURLY Word 3: PLAID

PLAID Word 4: FREER

FREER Word 5: PLACE

PLACE Word 6: YEAST

YEAST Word 7: MOGUL

MOGUL Word 8: CLICK

I solved this set smoothly; the vowel distribution offered steady crossing opportunities, and the couple of doubled-letter entries gave quick anchors without making the grid trivial. The variety of starting and ending letters kept the solve engaging and prevented any one pattern from dominating. Overall, it felt fair and well-paced, and I give it a rating of 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1412 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 6, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 6, 2025: Word 1: PLUCK

PLUCK Word 2: SNARE

SNARE Word 3: GOING

GOING Word 4: BAGGY

BAGGY Word 5: KNEAD

KNEAD Word 6: MANIC

MANIC Word 7: SHOUT

SHOUT Word 8: SNOOP

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1412 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1412 for December 6, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 6, 2025 Word 1: KAPPA

KAPPA Word 2: HYENA

HYENA Word 3: PSYCH

PSYCH Word 4: PUPPY

PUPPY Word 5: SCAMP

SCAMP Word 6: WOKEN

WOKEN Word 7: DALLY

DALLY Word 8: APHID

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1412 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1412 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 6, 2025 Word 1: FLAKE

FLAKE Word 2: FRISK

FRISK Word 3: CHEER

CHEER Word 4: WHICH

WHICH Word 5: GAWKY

GAWKY Word 6: HOMER

HOMER Word 7: HUMAN

HUMAN Word 8: LANKY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1411 Answers For December 5, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: WRUNG

WRUNG Word 2: BRAWL

BRAWL Word 3: AFTER

AFTER Word 4: CHECK

CHECK Word 5: ENSUE

ENSUE Word 6: CHART

CHART Word 7: ANGST

ANGST Word 8: AWAIT

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!