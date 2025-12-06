Today’s Octordle #1413 Hints And Answers – December 7, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1413 answers for December 7, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1413 Hints For December 7, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are H, E, H, L, D, E, S, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are B, S, W, S, U, U, D, A

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1413 Answers For December 7, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1413:

Click to reveal Octordle #1413 Answers for December 7, 2025 Word 1: BENCH

BENCH Word 2: SPREE

SPREE Word 3: WATCH

WATCH Word 4: SPIEL

SPIEL Word 5: UNDID

UNDID Word 6: UTILE

UTILE Word 7: DRESS

DRESS Word 8: ABIDE

I solved this set smoothly; the vowel spread was generous enough to make crossings helpful without feeling excessive, and the handful of repeated-letter entries provided neat little anchors that nudged the grid open at the right moments. The mix of starting consonants and the recurring final letters gave the solve a subtle rhythm that felt satisfying rather than predictable. Overall it struck me as a fair, approachable puzzle with a nice flow, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1413 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 7, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 7, 2025: Word 1: FLICK

FLICK Word 2: PITCH

PITCH Word 3: SEVER

SEVER Word 4: ENACT

ENACT Word 5: SNAIL

SNAIL Word 6: SPICY

SPICY Word 7: LIGHT

LIGHT Word 8: PLATE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1413 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1413 for December 7, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 7, 2025 Word 1: UTTER

UTTER Word 2: SPINY

SPINY Word 3: TRUCE

TRUCE Word 4: NOTCH

NOTCH Word 5: SHAKE

SHAKE Word 6: HAUNT

HAUNT Word 7: SADLY

SADLY Word 8: ALLAY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1413 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1413 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 7, 2025 Word 1: EMBED

EMBED Word 2: REPLY

REPLY Word 3: GLOOM

GLOOM Word 4: NERVE

NERVE Word 5: BASTE

BASTE Word 6: STIFF

STIFF Word 7: TIGHT

TIGHT Word 8: VALID

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1412 Answers For December 6, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: BASIC

BASIC Word 2: BURLY

BURLY Word 3: PLAID

PLAID Word 4: FREER

FREER Word 5: PLACE

PLACE Word 6: YEAST

YEAST Word 7: MOGUL

MOGUL Word 8: CLICK

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get 'em all eight!