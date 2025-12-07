Today’s Octordle #1414 Hints And Answers – December 8, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1414 answers for December 8, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1414 Hints For December 8, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, L, L, I, Y, L, E, D

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are T, P, N, S, H, L, L, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1414 Answers For December 8, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1414:

Click to reveal Octordle #1414 Answers for December 8, 2025 Word 1: TRAWL

TRAWL Word 2: PEDAL

PEDAL Word 3: NASAL

NASAL Word 4: SUSHI

SUSHI Word 5: HUNKY

HUNKY Word 6: LAPEL

LAPEL Word 7: LUNGE

LUNGE Word 8: BROOD

I solved this set with a nice steady flow, helped by a compact but well balanced vowel pool and several doubled letter patterns that gave me early footholds without making anything feel too obvious. The cluster of similar endings created a subtle rhythm in the grid, while the mix of openings kept progress feeling varied and earned. With no rare consonants in play, the difficulty stayed fair and focused on pattern recognition rather than obscurity, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1414 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 8, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 8, 2025: Word 1: RURAL

RURAL Word 2: BLAST

BLAST Word 3: EXPEL

EXPEL Word 4: STIFF

STIFF Word 5: SINCE

SINCE Word 6: TURBO

TURBO Word 7: OLDER

OLDER Word 8: GUILT

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1414 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1414 for December 8, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 8, 2025 Word 1: JAZZY

JAZZY Word 2: BINGE

BINGE Word 3: SOGGY

SOGGY Word 4: HILLY

HILLY Word 5: WIGHT

WIGHT Word 6: GUSTO

GUSTO Word 7: STEED

STEED Word 8: GRANT

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1414 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1414 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 8, 2025 Word 1: ELOPE

ELOPE Word 2: CAULK

CAULK Word 3: ADMIT

ADMIT Word 4: SIXTY

SIXTY Word 5: WATER

WATER Word 6: SHAKY

SHAKY Word 7: USHER

USHER Word 8: PASTA

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1413 Answers For December 7, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: BENCH

BENCH Word 2: SPREE

SPREE Word 3: WATCH

WATCH Word 4: SPIEL

SPIEL Word 5: UNDID

UNDID Word 6: UTILE

UTILE Word 7: DRESS

DRESS Word 8: ABIDE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!