Today’s Octordle #1415 Hints And Answers – December 9, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1415 answers for December 9, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1415 Hints For December 9, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are K, H, E, E, E, C, T, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are A, T, F, S, G, C, G, G

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1415 Answers For December 9, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1415:

Click to reveal Octordle #1415 Answers for December 9, 2025 Word 1: ABACK

ABACK Word 2: TRASH

TRASH Word 3: FLAME

FLAME Word 4: STOKE

STOKE Word 5: GRACE

GRACE Word 6: CIVIC

CIVIC Word 7: GAMUT

GAMUT Word 8: GUISE

I solved this set with a comfortable flow, helped by a strong but not excessive vowel count and a couple of repeated letter patterns acting as early anchors for the grid. The starting letters feel nicely varied, while the endings cluster in a way that gives a subtle rhythm to the solution path. With no rare consonants in the mix the difficulty stays fair and leans on pattern recognition rather than obscurity, so overall it played as a clean, approachable puzzle that I would rate at 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1415 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 9, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 9, 2025: Word 1: DETER

DETER Word 2: TRUST

TRUST Word 3: WORTH

WORTH Word 4: STOMP

STOMP Word 5: WRIST

WRIST Word 6: ROBOT

ROBOT Word 7: RIDER

RIDER Word 8: KNOWN

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1415 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1415 for December 9, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 9, 2025 Word 1: THYME

THYME Word 2: FLUKE

FLUKE Word 3: SILKY

SILKY Word 4: CAMEL

CAMEL Word 5: TILDE

TILDE Word 6: CROWN

CROWN Word 7: STEEL

STEEL Word 8: SCOPE

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1415 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1415 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 9, 2025 Word 1: GAVEL

GAVEL Word 2: PIXIE

PIXIE Word 3: DEMUR

DEMUR Word 4: STACK

STACK Word 5: IRONY

IRONY Word 6: CHIEF

CHIEF Word 7: TATTY

TATTY Word 8: PLEAT

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1414 Answers For December 8, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: TRAWL

TRAWL Word 2: PEDAL

PEDAL Word 3: NASAL

NASAL Word 4: SUSHI

SUSHI Word 5: HUNKY

HUNKY Word 6: LAPEL

LAPEL Word 7: LUNGE

LUNGE Word 8: BROOD

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!