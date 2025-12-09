Today’s Octordle #1416 Hints And Answers – December 10, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1416 answers for December 10, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1416 Hints For December 10, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letter

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 17 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are O, R, N, N, E, D, R, N

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are T, S, C, D, A, A, M, H

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1416 Answers For December 10, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1416:

Click to reveal Octordle #1416 Answers for December 10, 2025 Word 1: TEMPO

TEMPO Word 2: STAIR

STAIR Word 3: CAIRN

CAIRN Word 4: DRAIN

DRAIN Word 5: AGAPE

AGAPE Word 6: AMEND

AMEND Word 7: MOVER

MOVER Word 8: HAVEN

I solved this set with a smooth, steady flow, helped by a generous but not overwhelming vowel pool and only a single repeated letter pattern acting as a gentle anchor rather than a giveaway. The variety in starting letters kept the grid feeling lively, while the cluster of ending consonants created a subtle rhythm as crossings clicked into place. With no rare consonants in the mix, the difficulty stayed fair and focused on pattern recognition rather than obscurity, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1416 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 10, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 10, 2025: Word 1: ERUPT

ERUPT Word 2: QUIET

QUIET Word 3: PLAID

PLAID Word 4: SWEPT

SWEPT Word 5: GROUP

GROUP Word 6: HOUND

HOUND Word 7: BENCH

BENCH Word 8: BIRTH

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1416 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1416 for December 10, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 10, 2025 Word 1: CREME

CREME Word 2: NASTY

NASTY Word 3: HIPPY

HIPPY Word 4: OUNCE

OUNCE Word 5: DRAWL

DRAWL Word 6: BORON

BORON Word 7: FLIER

FLIER Word 8: CHOIR

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1416 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1416 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 10, 2025 Word 1: RACER

RACER Word 2: CIDER

CIDER Word 3: TOUCH

TOUCH Word 4: TULLE

TULLE Word 5: APING

APING Word 6: SHUSH

SHUSH Word 7: FELON

FELON Word 8: SNAKY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1415 Answers For December 9, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: ABACK

ABACK Word 2: TRASH

TRASH Word 3: FLAME

FLAME Word 4: STOKE

STOKE Word 5: GRACE

GRACE Word 6: CIVIC

CIVIC Word 7: GAMUT

GAMUT Word 8: GUISE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!