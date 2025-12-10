Today’s Octordle #1417 Hints And Answers – December 11, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1417 answers for December 11, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1417 Hints For December 11, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 12 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, Y, G, E, D, Y, T, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are U, H, A, P, B, B, F, D

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1417 Answers For December 11, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1417:

Click to reveal Octordle #1417 Answers for December 11, 2025 Word 1: USHER

USHER Word 2: HAPPY

HAPPY Word 3: AMONG

AMONG Word 4: PRONE

PRONE Word 5: BLAND

BLAND Word 6: BAGGY

BAGGY Word 7: FRUIT

FRUIT Word 8: DODGY

I found this set fun to solve, with a fairly tight vowel pool that still gave enough help on the crossings and a few doubled letter entries acting as satisfying anchors along the way. The cluster of words ending in the same letter added a gentle rhythm without making things feel repetitive, while the spread of starting consonants kept progress feeling varied. With no rare consonants in sight, the difficulty stays fair and focused on pattern spotting rather than obscurity, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1417 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 11, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 11, 2025: Word 1: STRAP

STRAP Word 2: LUCID

LUCID Word 3: DEVIL

DEVIL Word 4: GRAVY

GRAVY Word 5: GLARE

GLARE Word 6: NUDGE

NUDGE Word 7: MURAL

MURAL Word 8: GROAN

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1417 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1417 for December 11, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 11, 2025 Word 1: COCOA

COCOA Word 2: GRASP

GRASP Word 3: FANCY

FANCY Word 4: SHUCK

SHUCK Word 5: STEEP

STEEP Word 6: TUBAL

TUBAL Word 7: PRUNE

PRUNE Word 8: LEFTY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1417 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1417 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 11, 2025 Word 1: LOOSE

LOOSE Word 2: ABUSE

ABUSE Word 3: PLIER

PLIER Word 4: BADLY

BADLY Word 5: KNELT

KNELT Word 6: FIEND

FIEND Word 7: ABOUT

ABOUT Word 8: CURVE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1416 Answers For December 10, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: TEMPO

TEMPO Word 2: STAIR

STAIR Word 3: CAIRN

CAIRN Word 4: DRAIN

DRAIN Word 5: AGAPE

AGAPE Word 6: AMEND

AMEND Word 7: MOVER

MOVER Word 8: HAVEN

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!