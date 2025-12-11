Today’s Octordle #1418 Hints And Answers – December 12, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1418 answers for December 12, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1418 Hints For December 12, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, Z, E, E, T, I, N, S

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are W, W, T, C, C, R, P, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1418 Answers For December 12, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1418:

Click to reveal Octordle #1418 Answers for December 12, 2025 Word 1: WOOZY

WOOZY Word 2: WALTZ

WALTZ Word 3: TRADE

TRADE Word 4: CACHE

CACHE Word 5: COMET

COMET Word 6: RADII

RADII Word 7: PLAIN

PLAIN Word 8: BLESS

I I solved this set quickly and enjoyed the balance: a handful of doubled-letter entries gave me early footholds, the vowel spread was healthy enough to make crossings reliable, and the appearance of a couple of uncommon letters added a pleasant little spike without feeling unfair; overall, it was a tidy, engaging solve, and I rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1418 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 12, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 12, 2025: Word 1: JELLY

JELLY Word 2: TRAIL

TRAIL Word 3: SIXTH

SIXTH Word 4: STRAW

STRAW Word 5: SEVEN

SEVEN Word 6: HASTE

HASTE Word 7: RELAX

RELAX Word 8: ENEMY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1418 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1418 for December 12, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 12, 2025 Word 1: TULIP

TULIP Word 2: LAYER

LAYER Word 3: BOUGH

BOUGH Word 4: EXPEL

EXPEL Word 5: GLOSS

GLOSS Word 6: CANNY

CANNY Word 7: DRAIN

DRAIN Word 8: ABBOT

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1418 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1418 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 12, 2025 Word 1: LUNAR

LUNAR Word 2: BEECH

BEECH Word 3: VIGIL

VIGIL Word 4: TWIXT

TWIXT Word 5: ALLOY

ALLOY Word 6: MANGA

MANGA Word 7: CRAZE

CRAZE Word 8: FRAME

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1417 Answers For December 11, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: USHER

USHER Word 2: HAPPY

HAPPY Word 3: AMONG

AMONG Word 4: PRONE

PRONE Word 5: BLAND

BLAND Word 6: BAGGY

BAGGY Word 7: FRUIT

FRUIT Word 8: DODGY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!