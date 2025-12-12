Today’s Octordle #1419 Hints And Answers – December 13, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1419 answers for December 13, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1419 Hints For December 13, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 12 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, Y, T, Y, D, E, H, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are H, W, E, T, B, G, S, F

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1419 Answers For December 13, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1419:

Click to reveal Octordle #1419 Answers for December 13, 2025 Word 1: HYPER

HYPER Word 2: WORRY

WORRY Word 3: ELECT

ELECT Word 4: TODDY

TODDY Word 5: BOARD

BOARD Word 6: GRATE

GRATE Word 7: SWASH

SWASH Word 8: FACET

I solved this set with a steady, methodical feel: the vowel spread made crossings clear while the handful of doubled-letter entries provided quick anchors that sped progress without turning anything into a giveaway. The variety of starting letters kept the grid lively and the mix of final letters gave a pleasant solving rhythm. Overall, it was a fair, tidy solve and I rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1419 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 13, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 13, 2025: Word 1: FLUID

FLUID Word 2: HOLLY

HOLLY Word 3: HITCH

HITCH Word 4: SKATE

SKATE Word 5: LEGAL

LEGAL Word 6: DENIM

DENIM Word 7: FOCUS

FOCUS Word 8: SALTY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1419 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1419 for December 13, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 13, 2025 Word 1: ADEPT

ADEPT Word 2: MUDDY

MUDDY Word 3: GREET

GREET Word 4: STEER

STEER Word 5: GABBY

GABBY Word 6: GULCH

GULCH Word 7: TABBY

TABBY Word 8: DEMON

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1419 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1419 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 13, 2025 Word 1: DENIM

DENIM Word 2: FLORA

FLORA Word 3: SCENT

SCENT Word 4: BOSSY

BOSSY Word 5: SIREN

SIREN Word 6: READY

READY Word 7: PRANK

PRANK Word 8: PIPER

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1418 Answers For December 12, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: WOOZY

WOOZY Word 2: WALTZ

WALTZ Word 3: TRADE

TRADE Word 4: CACHE

CACHE Word 5: COMET

COMET Word 6: RADII

RADII Word 7: PLAIN

PLAIN Word 8: BLESS

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!