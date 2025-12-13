Today’s Octordle #1420 Hints And Answers – December 14, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1420 answers for December 14, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1420 Hints For December 14, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are P, T, T, D, E, E, M, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are T, B, O, B, L, V, D, G

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1420 Answers For December 14, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1420:

Click to reveal Octordle #1420 Answers for December 14, 2025 Word 1: TRAMP

TRAMP Word 2: BUILT

BUILT Word 3: ORBIT

ORBIT Word 4: BRAID

BRAID Word 5: LAPSE

LAPSE Word 6: VERVE

VERVE Word 7: DREAM

DREAM Word 8: GAUGE

I solved this set with steady progress: the vowel supply was solid enough to make crossings reliable while the couple of repeated-letter entries gave quick anchors, the mix of starting and ending letters kept the grid varied without feeling cluttered, and the absence of rare consonants made the puzzle approachable and satisfying, so I rate it 4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1420 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 14, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 14, 2025: Word 1: NURSE

NURSE Word 2: DECOY

DECOY Word 3: SPEAR

SPEAR Word 4: NEWLY

NEWLY Word 5: WHISK

WHISK Word 6: FRAUD

FRAUD Word 7: THEIR

THEIR Word 8: FALSE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1420 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1420 for December 14, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 14, 2025 Word 1: SOLID

SOLID Word 2: CLOVE

CLOVE Word 3: POUND

POUND Word 4: DREAD

DREAD Word 5: VIVID

VIVID Word 6: SPASM

SPASM Word 7: REVUE

REVUE Word 8: LIMIT

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1420 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1420 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 14, 2025 Word 1: CLASS

CLASS Word 2: ALTAR

ALTAR Word 3: NAIVE

NAIVE Word 4: UNCLE

UNCLE Word 5: LOCUS

LOCUS Word 6: SKULK

SKULK Word 7: GROVE

GROVE Word 8: SPECK

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1419 Answers For December 13, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: HYPER

HYPER Word 2: WORRY

WORRY Word 3: ELECT

ELECT Word 4: TODDY

TODDY Word 5: BOARD

BOARD Word 6: GRATE

GRATE Word 7: SWASH

SWASH Word 8: FACET

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!