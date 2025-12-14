Today’s Octordle #1421 Hints And Answers – December 15, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1421 answers for December 15, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1421 Hints For December 15, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, N, E, L, N, Y, R, N

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are H, R, L, T, C, F, T, A

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1421 Answers For December 15, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1421:

Click to reveal Octordle #1421 Answers for December 15, 2025 Word 1: HOTEL

HOTEL Word 2: RIPEN

RIPEN Word 3: LATHE

LATHE Word 4: TROLL

TROLL Word 5: CLOWN

CLOWN Word 6: FILMY

FILMY Word 7: TRUER

TRUER Word 8: ADMIN

I solved this set at a comfortable pace, with a moderate vowel pool that supported the crossings without making anything feel automatic and a couple of repeated-letter entries providing helpful anchors along the way. The balance between softer and firmer endings gave the grid a nice rhythm, and the variety in starting letters kept progress feeling earned rather than linear. With no rare consonants involved, the challenge leaned on pattern recognition and clean deduction, and overall, I would rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1421 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 15, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 15, 2025: Word 1: FAVOR

FAVOR Word 2: BADLY

BADLY Word 3: CHIEF

CHIEF Word 4: RURAL

RURAL Word 5: BLAST

BLAST Word 6: EXPEL

EXPEL Word 7: STIFF

STIFF Word 8: SINCE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1421 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1421 for December 15, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 15, 2025 Word 1: SPOON

SPOON Word 2: STOOP

STOOP Word 3: BROWN

BROWN Word 4: YAHOO

YAHOO Word 5: SNIPE

SNIPE Word 6: RHINO

RHINO Word 7: ROUGE

ROUGE Word 8: DODGY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1421 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1421 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 15, 2025 Word 1: BANJO

BANJO Word 2: FLUFF

FLUFF Word 3: MARSH

MARSH Word 4: SMACK

SMACK Word 5: ENTER

ENTER Word 6: FLUKE

FLUKE Word 7: POSIT

POSIT Word 8: DROWN

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1420 Answers For December 14, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: TRAMP

TRAMP Word 2: BUILT

BUILT Word 3: ORBIT

ORBIT Word 4: BRAID

BRAID Word 5: LAPSE

LAPSE Word 6: VERVE

VERVE Word 7: DREAM

DREAM Word 8: GAUGE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!