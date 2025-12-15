Today’s Octordle #1422 Hints And Answers – December 16, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1422 answers for December 16, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1422 Hints For December 16, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, T, E, D, T, K, R, D

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are T, S, F, F, S, B, S, A

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1422 Answers For December 16, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1422:

Click to reveal Octordle #1422 Answers for December 16, 2025 Word 1: TUTOR

TUTOR Word 2: SPOUT

SPOUT Word 3: FIBRE

FIBRE Word 4: FETID

FETID Word 5: SWEET

SWEET Word 6: BRISK

BRISK Word 7: SONAR

SONAR Word 8: APHID

I solved this set with a smooth, steady rhythm, helped by a strong vowel presence that made crossings cooperative and a couple of doubled-letter entries that acted as clear but not overbearing anchors. The variety of starting letters kept the grid lively, while the mix of firmer and softer endings gave the solve a nice sense of progression. Nothing felt obscure or forced, and the difficulty stayed comfortably balanced throughout, so overall I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1422 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 16, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 16, 2025: Word 1: STOCK

STOCK Word 2: TAKER

TAKER Word 3: HEART

HEART Word 4: MEDAL

MEDAL Word 5: STUCK

STUCK Word 6: FILER

FILER Word 7: FLEET

FLEET Word 8: WORRY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1422 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1422 for December 16, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 16, 2025 Word 1: FOGGY

FOGGY Word 2: LOOSE

LOOSE Word 3: PROBE

PROBE Word 4: VALET

VALET Word 5: TABOO

TABOO Word 6: PROVE

PROVE Word 7: BROIL

BROIL Word 8: DECAF

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1422 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1422 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 16, 2025 Word 1: PANIC

PANIC Word 2: ROWER

ROWER Word 3: SHOWY

SHOWY Word 4: MERIT

MERIT Word 5: DRAWN

DRAWN Word 6: TITLE

TITLE Word 7: CLOCK

CLOCK Word 8: RIVET

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1421 Answers For December 15, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: HOTEL

HOTEL Word 2: RIPEN

RIPEN Word 3: LATHE

LATHE Word 4: TROLL

TROLL Word 5: CLOWN

CLOWN Word 6: FILMY

FILMY Word 7: TRUER

TRUER Word 8: ADMIN

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!