Today’s Octordle #1423 Hints And Answers – December 17, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1423 answers for December 17, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1423 Hints For December 17, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are S, R, O, L, W, E, B, R

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are G, C, G, P, A, C, T, F

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1423 Answers For December 17, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1423:

Click to reveal Octordle #1423 Answers for December 17, 2025 Word 1: GLOSS

GLOSS Word 2: COLOR

COLOR Word 3: GUMBO

GUMBO Word 4: PUPAL

PUPAL Word 5: ASKEW

ASKEW Word 6: CHASE

CHASE Word 7: THROB

THROB Word 8: FEMUR

I solved this set with a steady, comfortable flow, helped by a solid vowel mix that made crossings cooperative and a few doubled letter entries that offered clear anchors without giving too much away. The spread of starting letters kept the grid feeling varied, while the endings added a nice balance of firmness and softness. Nothing felt obscure or forced, and the difficulty stayed even throughout, so overall it was a clean and enjoyable solve and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1423 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 17, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 17, 2025: Word 1: SWOOP

SWOOP Word 2: SUPER

SUPER Word 3: GRIND

GRIND Word 4: ERUPT

ERUPT Word 5: QUIET

QUIET Word 6: PLAID

PLAID Word 7: SWEPT

SWEPT Word 8: GROUP

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1423 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1423 for December 17, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 17, 2025 Word 1: STASH

STASH Word 2: DRANK

DRANK Word 3: NEXUS

NEXUS Word 4: JOIST

JOIST Word 5: SMOKE

SMOKE Word 6: SUGAR

SUGAR Word 7: UNITY

UNITY Word 8: REBUS

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1423 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1423 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 17, 2025 Word 1: GHOST

GHOST Word 2: LOWLY

LOWLY Word 3: EXULT

EXULT Word 4: TRIPE

TRIPE Word 5: ARENA

ARENA Word 6: BLANK

BLANK Word 7: ODDER

ODDER Word 8: STILT

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1422 Answers For December 16, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: TUTOR

TUTOR Word 2: SPOUT

SPOUT Word 3: FIBRE

FIBRE Word 4: FETID

FETID Word 5: SWEET

SWEET Word 6: BRISK

BRISK Word 7: SONAR

SONAR Word 8: APHID

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!