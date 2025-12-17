Today’s Octordle #1424 Hints And Answers – December 18, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1424 answers for December 18, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1424 Hints For December 18, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are D, R, E, T, R, R, R, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are T, L, S, C, P, W, R, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1424 Answers For December 18, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1424:

Click to reveal Octordle #1424 Answers for December 18, 2025 Word 1: TWEED

TWEED Word 2: LUNAR

LUNAR Word 3: STAGE

STAGE Word 4: COVET

COVET Word 5: PLIER

PLIER Word 6: WISER

WISER Word 7: RAZOR

RAZOR Word 8: SALLY

I solved this set with an easy, flowing rhythm, helped by a generous spread of vowels that made crossings fall into place quickly and a few repeated letter entries that acted as reliable anchors without giving the grid away. The variety in starting letters kept the solve feeling fresh, while the cluster of similar endings added a subtle structure that became clear as I progressed. The single uncommon letter added a small point of interest without raising the difficulty much, and overall the puzzle felt clean, fair, and pleasant to work through, so I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1424 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 18, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 18, 2025: Word 1: BEACH

BEACH Word 2: SLANG

SLANG Word 3: FABLE

FABLE Word 4: CARGO

CARGO Word 5: LEMON

LEMON Word 6: PRICE

PRICE Word 7: BEGAN

BEGAN Word 8: HEFTY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1424 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1424 for December 18, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 18, 2025 Word 1: FISHY

FISHY Word 2: HINGE

HINGE Word 3: QUOTH

QUOTH Word 4: VIDEO

VIDEO Word 5: WIDTH

WIDTH Word 6: NOBLY

NOBLY Word 7: VOILA

VOILA Word 8: ROUND

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1424 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1424 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 18, 2025 Word 1: STYLE

STYLE Word 2: PLUNK

PLUNK Word 3: STATE

STATE Word 4: PRIED

PRIED Word 5: MOURN

MOURN Word 6: RELAY

RELAY Word 7: SHALE

SHALE Word 8: MASON

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1423 Answers For December 17, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: GLOSS

GLOSS Word 2: COLOR

COLOR Word 3: GUMBO

GUMBO Word 4: PUPAL

PUPAL Word 5: ASKEW

ASKEW Word 6: CHASE

CHASE Word 7: THROB

THROB Word 8: FEMUR

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!