Home » Gaming » Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #479 (July 23, 2025)

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #479 (July 23, 2025)

by Staff Writer
written by Staff Writer 0 comment

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle #479 for July 23, 2025.

OnePiecedle answers

OnePiecedle Answers for the 479th Edition (July 23, 2025)

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer

Zeff

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer

Charlotte Brulee

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer

Usopp

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer

Portgas D. Ace

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#478)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#478)
  • Classic – Mont Blanc Cricket
  • Devil Fruit – Nico Robin
  • Wanted – Nami
  • Laugh – Donquixote Doflamingo

How to Play Onepiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

How to play OnePiecedle

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

  • Gender
  • Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)
  • Devil Fruit (if any)
  • Haki type
  • First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

  • Green means the attribute is a correct match.
  • Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).
  • Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily!

TW staff writer

All articles published here were written by TechWiser's staff writers.

You may also like

Roblox BedWars Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Steal a Meme Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Steal a Freddy Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Livetopia Codes (July 2025)

Today’s Quordle #1277 Hints And Answers – July 24, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #304 Hints, Answers – July...

Today’s NYT Connections #774 Hints, Answers – July 24, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #508 Hints and Answers for July 24,...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1496 Hints, Answers – July 24, 2025

Today’s Narutodle Answers #447 (July 23, 2025)