Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #484 (July 28, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle #484 for July 28, 2025.

OnePiecedle Answers for the 484th Edition (July 28, 2025)

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Capone Bege

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Caribou

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Bartolomeo

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Crocodile

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#483)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#483) Classic – Edward Newgate

Edward Newgate Devil Fruit – Kaido

Kaido Wanted – Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy Laugh – Charlotte Perospero

Today’s answers have so many memorable characters from the series. Not only do all of them have incredible scenes in different arcs, but they also played major roles. Especially today’s Classic and Laugh answers’ characters came as a big surprise since we didn’t guess that the characters would help Luffy and his crew in such a way.

Other characters in today’s OnePiecedle answer have also left a mark on the community, either with their showcase of incredible loyalty towards the protagonist or by having hilarious appearances.

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily!