Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #485 (July 29, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle #485 for July 29, 2025.

OnePiecedle Answers for the 485th Edition (July 29, 2025)

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Charlotte Chiffon

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Pell

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Jesus Burgess

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Caribou

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#484)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#484) Classic – Capone Bege

Capone Bege Devil Fruit – Caribou

Caribou Wanted – Bartolomeo

Bartolomeo Laugh – Crocodile

Today’s answers could be slightly confusing since the characters are not the most prominent and have only had limited appearances. However, this will be the true test of your One Piece knowledge, separating you from others. However, the laugh section could be easier since the character had hilarious scenes whenever he appeared on the screen.

Other than that, if you wish to solve today’s puzzle, then you should focus on the side characters that only briefly appeared but also had a decent impact.

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the OnePiecedle answers #485.