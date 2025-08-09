Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #496 (August 9, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #496 for August 9, 2025.

OnePiecedle Answers for the 496th Edition (August 9, 2025)

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Boa Hancock

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Jabra

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Kaido

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Kureha

Today’s answers were quite interesting since they spanned over multiple arcs. So, fans who have watched all the arcs will have a relatively easier time identifying all the answers. The Wanted Poster answer is quite easy since it belongs to a very prominent character. Apart from this, you might have to rack your brain a little to find the Lugh answer.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#495)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#495) Classic – Perona

Perona Devil Fruit – Tony Tony Chopper

Tony Tony Chopper Wanted – Pedro

Pedro Laugh – Vinsmoke Sanji

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #496 for August 9, 2025.