Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #498 (August 11, 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #498 for August 11, 2025.

Onepiecedle answers #498 for August 11

OnePiecedle Answers for the 498th Edition (August 11, 2025)

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer

Roronoa Zoro

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer

Borsalino

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer

Bartholomew Kuma

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer

Spandam

Today’s answers to the puzzles were quite easy to guess. This is mainly because they belong to very prominent characters that have appeared in the series. Anyone who has watched and remembers the older arcs will have no trouble answering these questions. The Laungh answer might be slightly tricky, but not too challenging for any fan.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#497)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#497)
  • Classic – Marshall D. Teach
  • Devil Fruit – Marshall D. Teach
  • Wanted – Nico Robin
  • Laugh – Bellamy

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

  • Gender
  • Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)
  • Devil Fruit (if any)
  • Haki type
  • First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

  • Green means the attribute is a correct match.
  • Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).
  • Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #498 for August 11, 2025.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

