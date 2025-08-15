Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #502 (August 15, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #502 for August 15, 2025.

OnePiecedle Answers for the 502nd Edition (August 15, 2025)

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Killer

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Gecko Moria

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Charlotte Perospero

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Yamato

Today’s OnePiecedle answers were fun to answer. Some of them were slightly challenging, while others, like the Laugh and Wanted Poster, were relatively easier. Anyone who has watched till Wano Arc will be able to answer both of them quite easily. The Devil Fruit’s answer is also easy, but you must go back into the series, as it’s been a while since this character made an appearance.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#501)

Answer to Yesterday's OnePiecedle (#501) Classic – Shimotsuki Ryuma

Devil Fruit – Emporio Ivankov

Wanted – Donquixote Doflamingo

Laugh – Killer

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #502 for August 15, 2025.