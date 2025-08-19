Home » Gaming » Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #506 (August 19, 2025)

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #506 (August 19, 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #506 for August 19, 2025.

Onepiecedle answers #506 for August 19, 2025

OnePiecedle Answers for the 506th Edition (August 19, 2025)

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer

Rob Lucci

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer

Kaku

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer

Sabo

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer

Kurozumi Kanju

Today’s answers were quite fun to guess. This is mainly because I confused the Wanted Poster with at least two other characters before it finally clicked. I highly recommend that players think critically before answering if they wish to improve their stats. The Laugh and Devil Fruit answers were relatively easy to guess, so you shouldn’t have too many issues there.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#505)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#505)
  • Classic – Gin
  • Devil Fruit – X. Drake
  • Wanted – Charlotte Mont d’Or
  • Laugh – Brogy

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

  • Gender
  • Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)
  • Devil Fruit (if any)
  • Haki type
  • First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

  • Green means the attribute is a correct match.
  • Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).
  • Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #506 for August 19, 2025.

