Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #508 (August 21, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #508 for August 21, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 508th Edition (August 21, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 899 and has no Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Ep. 899 and has no Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to create clothes and similar items using pebbles and other small objects.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to create clothes and similar items using pebbles and other small objects. Wanted: The character has 4B Bounty and plays as one of the major antagonists in the series.

The character has 4B Bounty and plays as one of the major antagonists in the series. Laugh: The character belongs to the Kozuki Family and has its origins in the Grand Line.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Kikunojo

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Kin’emon

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Marshall D. Teach

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Kawamatsu

Today’s answers were a mix of easy and challenging to guess. While players will easily guess who the person in the Wanted Poster is, it might take them some time to figure out the Laugh. The answer to the Classic can also be confusing since it belongs to a side character. However, if you have watched the complete One Piece series, then you won’t have much trouble figuring out the answers.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#507)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#507) Classic – Bartolomeo

Bartolomeo Devil Fruit – Morgans

Morgans Wanted – Diamante

Diamante Laugh – Arlong

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #508 for August 21, 2025.