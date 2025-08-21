Home » Gaming » Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #508 (August 21, 2025)

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #508 (August 21, 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #508 for August 21, 2025.

Onepiecedle answers #508 for August 21, 2025

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 508th Edition (August 21, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

  • Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 899 and has no Devil Fruit.
  • Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to create clothes and similar items using pebbles and other small objects.
  • Wanted: The character has 4B Bounty and plays as one of the major antagonists in the series.
  • Laugh: The character belongs to the Kozuki Family and has its origins in the Grand Line.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer

Kikunojo

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer

Kin’emon

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer

Marshall D. Teach

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer

Kawamatsu

Today’s answers were a mix of easy and challenging to guess. While players will easily guess who the person in the Wanted Poster is, it might take them some time to figure out the Laugh. The answer to the Classic can also be confusing since it belongs to a side character. However, if you have watched the complete One Piece series, then you won’t have much trouble figuring out the answers.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#507)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#507)
  • Classic – Bartolomeo
  • Devil Fruit – Morgans
  • Wanted – Diamante
  • Laugh – Arlong

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

  • Gender
  • Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)
  • Devil Fruit (if any)
  • Haki type
  • First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

  • Green means the attribute is a correct match.
  • Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).
  • Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #508 for August 21, 2025.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Roblox Anime Hunters Codes (August 2025)

Fortnite x One Punch Man – Saitama Skin Coming Soon...

Roblox Poop a Brainrot Codes (August 2025)

Roblox Grow a Collection Codes (August 2025)

Genshin Impact Venti Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For August 22, 2025

7 Rarest Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot (August 2025)

“I am Konoha’s Beautiful Green Wild Beast…” Today’s Narutodle Answers...

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #509 (August 22, 2025)

“Like wildfire” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1142 (August 22, 2025)