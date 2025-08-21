Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #508 (August 21, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #508 for August 21, 2025.
OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 508th Edition (August 21, 2025)
Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:
- Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 899 and has no Devil Fruit.
- Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to create clothes and similar items using pebbles and other small objects.
- Wanted: The character has 4B Bounty and plays as one of the major antagonists in the series.
- Laugh: The character belongs to the Kozuki Family and has its origins in the Grand Line.
Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.
Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer
Kikunojo
Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer
Kin’emon
Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer
Marshall D. Teach
Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer
Kawamatsu
Today’s answers were a mix of easy and challenging to guess. While players will easily guess who the person in the Wanted Poster is, it might take them some time to figure out the Laugh. The answer to the Classic can also be confusing since it belongs to a side character. However, if you have watched the complete One Piece series, then you won’t have much trouble figuring out the answers.
Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#507)
Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#507)
- Classic – Bartolomeo
- Devil Fruit – Morgans
- Wanted – Diamante
- Laugh – Arlong
How to play OnePiecedle
OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.
Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:
When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:
- Gender
- Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)
- Devil Fruit (if any)
- Haki type
- First appearance arc
The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:
- Green means the attribute is a correct match.
- Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).
- Red means the attribute is incorrect.
You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.
That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #508 for August 21, 2025.