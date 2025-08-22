Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #509 (August 22, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #509 for August 22, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 509th Edition (August 22, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 392 and has an unknown Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Ep. 392 and has an unknown Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit allows the user to create and transform into a giant Buddha.

This Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit allows the user to create and transform into a giant Buddha. Wanted: The character has 330M Bounty and belongs to the Minks Tribe.

The character has 330M Bounty and belongs to the Minks Tribe. Laugh: The character belongs to the Donquixote Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Urouge

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Sengoku

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Pekoms

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Diamante

Today’s OnePiecedle answers were a mix of confusing and easy. While you might guess the Wanted Poster easily since the character has distinct features, the laugh and Classic’s answers might make you scratch your head. We recommend thinking of characters who had a brief appearance and left relatively quickly compared to other characters.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#508)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#508) Classic – Kikunojo

Kikunojo Devil Fruit – Kin’emon

Kin’emon Wanted – Marshall D. Teach

Marshall D. Teach Laugh – Kawamatsu

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #509 for August 22, 2025.