Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #510 (August 23, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #510 for August 23, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 510th Edition (August 23, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 686 and has the Nagi Nagi no Mi Devil Fruit.

Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to create dango from their cheek, which can tame animals.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to create dango from their cheek, which can tame animals. Wanted: The character has 20M Bounty and is a Fishman.

The character has 20M Bounty and is a Fishman. Laugh: The character is female and belongs to Big Mom Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Donquixote Rosinante

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Kurozumi Tama

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Arlong

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Charlotte Brulee

Today’s answers were quite easy to guess, mainly because the characters have played prominent roles in the games. Some were antagonists, while others are the most adorable characters in One Piece. All you need to do is remember the past arcs, all the way back to the beginning, and you will easily guess the answers.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#509)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#509) Classic – Urouge

Urouge Devil Fruit – Sengoku

Sengoku Wanted – Pekoms

Pekoms Laugh – Diamante

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #510 for August 23, 2025.