Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #512 (August 25, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #512 for August 25, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 512th Edition (August 25, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 629 and has the Hira Hira no Mi Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Ep. 629 and has the Hira Hira no Mi Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to control and use straw. They can also use the straw to redirect damage.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to control and use straw. They can also use the straw to redirect damage. Wanted: The character has 200M Bounty and belongs to the Kid Pirates.

The character has 200M Bounty and belongs to the Kid Pirates. Laugh: The character belongs to the Strawhat Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Diamante

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Basil Hawkins

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Killer

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Brook

Today’s answers were a great mix of popular and side characters. For example, no one should have any issues guessing the Laugh, since it is very unique. However, guessing the Classic’s answer can be slightly confusing. The Wanted Poster for today also contains an iconic character who played a major role in a recent arc.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#511)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#511) Classic – Bartholomew Kuma

Bartholomew Kuma Devil Fruit – Bellamy

Bellamy Wanted – Galdino

Galdino Laugh – Roronoa Zoro

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #512 for August 25, 2025.