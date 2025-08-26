Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #513 (August 26, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #513 for August 26, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 513th Edition (August 26, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 753 and has no Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Ep. 753 and has no Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to turn into a pachycephalosaurus. The character also belongs to the Beast Pirates.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to turn into a pachycephalosaurus. The character also belongs to the Beast Pirates. Wanted: The character has 350M Bounty and is the captain of a pirate crew.

The character has 350M Bounty and is the captain of a pirate crew. Laugh: The character belongs to the Roger Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Carrot

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Ulti

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Capone Bege

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Silvers Rayleigh

Today’s puzzle was relatively easy to solve since most of the characters have played prominent parts in the series. This is especially true for the Laugh and Wanted Poster answers since these characters have closely worked with the Strawhat Pirates and helped them in various ways.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#512)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#512) Classic – Diamante

Diamante Devil Fruit – Basil Hawkins

Basil Hawkins Wanted – Killer

Killer Laugh – Brook

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #513 for August 26, 2025.