Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #514 (August 27, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #514 for August 27, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 514th Edition (August 27, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 207 and has the Noro Noro no Mi Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Ep. 207 and has the Noro Noro no Mi Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to summon ghosts.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to summon ghosts. Wanted: The character has 1B Bounty and belongs to the Strawhat Pirates.

The character has 1B Bounty and belongs to the Strawhat Pirates. Laugh: The character belongs to CP0.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Foxy

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Perona

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Vinsmoke Sanji

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Jabra

Today’s puzzle can be slightly difficult for some people, especially those who skipped earlier arcs of the series. This will cause an issue when you try solving the Classic puzzle for today. However, the Wanted Poster and Devil Fruit answers are very easy to guess. For the Laugh, try remembering side characters from CP0 who had brief appearances in the show.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#513)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#513) Classic – Carrot

Carrot Devil Fruit – Ulti

Ulti Wanted – Capone Bege

Capone Bege Laugh – Silvers Rayleigh

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #514 for August 27, 2025.