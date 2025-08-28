Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #515 (August 28, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #515 for August 28, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 515th Edition (August 28, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 631 and has no Devil Fruit. They also played a major role in the Dressrosa Arc.

The character first appeared in Ep. 631 and has no Devil Fruit. They also played a major role in the Dressrosa Arc. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to turn others into stone.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to turn others into stone. Wanted: The character has 1.1B Bounty and belongs to the Strawhat Pirates.

The character has 1.1B Bounty and belongs to the Strawhat Pirates. Laugh: The Laugh belongs to one of the most mysterious characters in One Piece, and he belongs to the Red Hair Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Kyros

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Boa Hancock

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Jinbe

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Shanks

Today’s puzzle is a great mix of confusing and instantly recognizable characters. You will have some trouble guessing the Classic’s answer since the character doesn’t have any Devil Fruit nor use Haki. On the other hand, the Wanted Poster and Laugh answers are extremely easy to guess, thanks to the characters being well-known.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#514)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#514) Classic – Foxy

Foxy Devil Fruit – Perona

Perona Wanted – Vinsmoke Sanji

Vinsmoke Sanji Laugh – Jabra

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #515 for August 28, 2025.