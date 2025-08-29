Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #516 (August 29, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #516 for August 29, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 516th Edition (August 29, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 632 and has the Sui Sui no Mi Devil Fruit. They also belong to the Donquixote Pirates crew.

The character first appeared in Ep. 632 and has the Sui Sui no Mi Devil Fruit. They also belong to the Donquixote Pirates crew. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to merge with and use stones.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to merge with and use stones. Wanted: The character has 1.4B Bounty and belongs to the Whitebeard Pirates.

The character has 1.4B Bounty and belongs to the Whitebeard Pirates. Laugh: The Laugh belongs to one of the most powerful characters in One Piece, and belongs to the Marines.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Senor Pink

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Pica

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Marco

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Monkey D. Garp

Today’s answers are quite fun to guess since most of them are pretty easy. These characters play a crucial role in the story and have come across the Strawhat Pirates multiple times. Note that some of them were foes while others are friendly.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#515)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#515) Classic – Kyros

Kyros Devil Fruit – Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock Wanted – Jinbe

Jinbe Laugh – Shanks

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #516 for August 29, 2025.