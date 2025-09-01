Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #519 (September 1, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #519 for September 1, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 519th Edition (September 1, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Chapter 805 / Episode 754 and has no Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Chapter 805 / Episode 754 and has no Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to create and manipulate gravitational forces.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to create and manipulate gravitational forces. Wanted: The character has a 12M Bounty on him.

The character has a 12M Bounty on him. Laugh: The character belongs to East Blue.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Pedro



Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Issho

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Gin

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Usopp

Today’s Onepiecedle was a great challenge. The puzzle was a good mix of clues that tested different areas of One Piece knowledge, from devil fruit users to minor characters and character quirks. It was a well-rounded and fun puzzle to solve. It’s a 4 out of 5 for me.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#518)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#518) Classic – Charlotte Brulee

Charlotte Brulee Devil Fruit – Charlotte Katakuri

Charlotte Katakuri Wanted – Brogy

Brogy Laugh – Kaku

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #518 for August 31, 2025.