Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #521 (September 3, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #521 for September 3, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 521st Edition (September 3, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Chapter 8/Ep. 1 and has no Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Chapter 8/Ep. 1 and has no Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to create doors through anything that they touch.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to create doors through anything that they touch. Wanted: The character has a 195M Bounty.

The character has a 195M Bounty. Laugh: The character belongs to the Marines and held a high position.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Nami

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Blueno

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Bellamy

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Sengoku

Today’s puzzle was a 7/10 for me. The answers were a mix of easy and confusing, making it worth solving and racking your brain. While the Wanted Poster was very easy to guess, you might spend some time with the Devil Fruit’s answer. The Laugh and Classic answer were also relatively easy to guess but still fun.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#520)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#520) Classic – Portgas D. Ace

Portgas D. Ace Devil Fruit – Donquixote Doflamingo

Donquixote Doflamingo Wanted – Kuro

Kuro Laugh – Hogback

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #521 for September 3, 2025.