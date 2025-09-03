Home » Gaming » Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #521 (September 3, 2025)

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #521 (September 3, 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #521 for September 3, 2025.

Onepiecedle answers #521 for September 3, 2025

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 521st Edition (September 3, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

  • Classic: The character first appeared in Chapter 8/Ep. 1 and has no Devil Fruit.
  • Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to create doors through anything that they touch.
  • Wanted: The character has a 195M Bounty.
  • Laugh: The character belongs to the Marines and held a high position.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer

Nami

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer

Blueno

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer

Bellamy

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer

Sengoku

Today’s puzzle was a 7/10 for me. The answers were a mix of easy and confusing, making it worth solving and racking your brain. While the Wanted Poster was very easy to guess, you might spend some time with the Devil Fruit’s answer. The Laugh and Classic answer were also relatively easy to guess but still fun.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#520)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#520)
  • Classic – Portgas D. Ace
  • Devil Fruit – Donquixote Doflamingo
  • Wanted – Kuro
  • Laugh – Hogback

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

  • Gender
  • Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)
  • Devil Fruit (if any)
  • Haki type
  • First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

  • Green means the attribute is a correct match.
  • Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).
  • Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #521 for September 3, 2025.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Roblox Snowball Battles Codes (September 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1539 Hints, Answers – September 5, 2025

“Getting into gear” Today’s NYT Strands #551 Hints and Answers...

Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #995 – September...

Today’s NYT Connections #817 Hints, Answers – September 5, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1320 Hints And Answers – September 5, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1323 Answer and Hints – September 5,...

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For September 4,2025

Today’s Flagle Answer and Hints #1292, September 5, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1225, September 5, 2025