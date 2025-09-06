Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #524 (September 6, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #524 for September 6, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 524th Edition (September 6, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 151/Chapter 234 and has the Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Ep. 151/Chapter 234 and has the Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to control, create and transform into gas at will.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to control, create and transform into gas at will. Wanted: The character has a 383M Bounty and belongs to the Strawhat Pirates.

The character has a 383M Bounty and belongs to the Strawhat Pirates. Laugh: The character appeared in the Skypea arc of the series.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Marco

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Caesar Clown

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Brook

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Enel

Today’s puzzle was a solid 8/10. The answers were a great mix of confusing and easy to guess. This is especially true for the Wanted Poster, which is impossible to get wrong, thanks to the character’s unique appearance. The Laugh might cause confusion, especially for those who skipped arcs of the series. So, make sure you are up to date with all the episodes to guess the answer quickly.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#523)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#523) Classic – Monkey D. Garp

Monkey D. Garp Devil Fruit – Charlotte Linlin

Charlotte Linlin Wanted – Dorry

Dorry Laugh – Pica

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #524 for September 6, 2025.