Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #525 (September 7, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #525 for September 7, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 525th Edition (September 7, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 1/Chapter 1 and has the Gomu Gomu no Mi Devil Fruit.

Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to transform into an ancient version of the wolf deity.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to transform into an ancient version of the wolf deity. Wanted: The character has a 550M Bounty.

The character has a 550M Bounty. Laugh: The character belongs to the Roger Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Monkey D. Luffy

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Yamato

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Portgas D. Ace

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Gol D. Roger

Today’s puzzle was a good mix of easy and confusing answers. While the Wanted Poster was a very easy guess, the laugh could confuse some people because this character, while extremely crucial to the series, only has brief appearances. The Devil Fruit should be relatively easy to answer if you are good at remembering names. Overall, I’d give today’s puzzle a solid 7/10.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#524)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#524) Classic – Marco

Marco Devil Fruit – Caesar Clown

Caesar Clown Wanted – Brook

Brook Laugh – Enel

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #525 for September 7, 2025.