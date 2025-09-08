Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #526 (September 8, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #526 for September 8, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 526th Edition (September 8, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 629/Chapter 700 and has the Ishi Ishi no Mi Devil Fruit.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to create and control scrolls that can contain various items.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to create and control scrolls that can contain various items. Wanted: The character has a 394M Bounty and belongs to the Strawhat Pirates.

The character has a 394M Bounty and belongs to the Strawhat Pirates. Laugh: The character belongs to the Kozuki Family.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Pica

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Raizo

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Franky

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Denjiro

Today’s puzzle was very easy to solve. The hints and characters all play a major role in the series and have multiple appearances. This is especially true for the Wanted Poster’s answer since it belongs to a prominent character. The Devil Fruit’s answer was also easy to guess, given that you’ve carefully watched the series and didn’t skip any arcs. Overall, this was an easy but quite a fun puzzle to solve.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#525)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#525) Classic – Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy Devil Fruit – Yamato

Yamato Wanted – Portgas D. Ace

Portgas D. Ace Laugh – Gol D. Roger

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #526 for September 8, 2025.