Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #530 (September 12, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #530 for September 12, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 530th Edition (September 12, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 909/Chapter 919 and has no Devil Fruit.

Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to create and control a huge amount of candy and also turn them into animals while controlling them like mech.

Wanted: The character has a 320M Bounty and was in the Thriller Bark arc.

The character has a 320M Bounty and was in the Thriller Bark arc. Laugh: The character belongs to Straw Hat Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Denjiro

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Charlotte Perospero

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Gecko Moria

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Nico Robin

Today’s puzzle was great. You will find a good mix of easy answers and some challenging ones. For example, the Wanted and Laugh are quite easy to guess since they belong to prominent characters. However, Classic’s answer could confuse some people. All you need to do is think of a character who made a hilarious first appearance but has since established themself successfully.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#529)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#529) Classic – Monet

Monet Devil Fruit – Viola

Viola Wanted – Trafalgar D. Water Law

Trafalgar D. Water Law Laugh – Kurozumi Tama

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #530 for September 12, 2025.