Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #531 (September 13, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #531 for September 13, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 531st Edition (September 13, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 392/Chapter 498 and has the Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Allosaurus Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Ep. 392/Chapter 498 and has the Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Allosaurus Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to transform into a Phoenix.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to transform into a Phoenix. Wanted: The character has a 300M Bounty and has a Logia Devil Fruit.

The character has a 300M Bounty and has a Logia Devil Fruit. Laugh: The character belongs to the Whitebeard Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer X. Drake

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Marco

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Caesar Clown

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Portgas D. Ace

Today’s puzzle was a solid 7/10. It had some confusing answers as well as straightforward ones. The Wanted Poster was an easy guess, thanks to the character’s appearance and role it played in the series. The Laugh is easily identifiable as well. Some people might find the CLassic’s answer challenging but might get it swiftly once they check the hint.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#530)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#530) Classic – Denjiro

Denjiro Devil Fruit – Charlotte Perospero

Charlotte Perospero Wanted – Gecko Moria

Gecko Moria Laugh – Nico Robin

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #531 for September 13, 2025.