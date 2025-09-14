Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #532 (September 14, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #532 for September 14, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 532nd Edition (September 14, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 20/Chapter 43 and has no Devil Fruit.

Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to transform someone's memories into film strips and manipulate them.

Wanted: The character has a 320M Bounty and belongs to the Worst Generation.

Laugh: The character belongs to the Revolutionary Army.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Vinsmoke Sanji

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Charlotte Pudding

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Basil Hawkins

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Emporio Ivankov

Today’s puzzle was a good mix of easy and confusing characters. While players might easily guess the Classic and Wanted Poster’s answers, some might get caught in the Devil Fruit and Laugh sections. However, today’s puzzle was overall relatively easy. This is mainly because all these characters are prominent and played major roles in the series, allowing them to stand out over others.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#531)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#531) Classic – X. Drake

X. Drake Devil Fruit – Marco

Marco Wanted – Caesar Clown

Caesar Clown Laugh – Portgas D. Ace

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #532 for September 14, 2025.