Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #533 (September 15, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #533 for September 15, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 533rd Edition (September 15, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 230/Chapter 323 and has no Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Ep. 230/Chapter 323 and has no Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to create ink from their body and use it to paint objects that turn real.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to create ink from their body and use it to paint objects that turn real. Wanted: The character has a 1.1B Bounty and belongs to the Straw Hat Pirates.

The character has a 1.1B Bounty and belongs to the Straw Hat Pirates. Laugh: The character belongs to the Straw Hat Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Paulie

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Kurozumi Kanjuro

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Roronoa Zoro

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Tony Tony Chopper

Today’s puzzle was relatively easy to guess. Most of the characters are either part of a prominent crew or have had solid appearances throughout the series, making them memorable. This is especially true for the Wanted Poster and Laugh’s answer. Anyone who has watched the series carefully should be able to answer the Classic’s and Devil Fruit’s answer as well.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#532)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#532) Classic – Vinsmoke Sanji

Vinsmoke Sanji Devil Fruit – Charlotte Pudding

Charlotte Pudding Wanted – Basil Hawkins

Basil Hawkins Laugh – Emporio Ivankov

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #533 for September 15, 2025.