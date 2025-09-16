Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #534 (September 16, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #534 for September 16, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 534th Edition (September 16, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 8/Chapter 19 and has no Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Ep. 8/Chapter 19 and has no Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to create, control, and transform into snow whenever they want.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to create, control, and transform into snow whenever they want. Wanted: The character has a 20M Bounty.

The character has a 20M Bounty. Laugh: The character belongs to the Caribou Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Silvers Rayleigh

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Monet

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Jesus Burgess

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Caribou

Today’s answers were a good mix of confusing and easy to guess. The Wanted Poster was quite easy since this character has multiple appearances throughout the series and is considered one of the most hated ones. On the other hand, the Devil Fruit’s answer might confuse some people, especially those who have a hard time remembering names. Today’s Classic’s answer was great since it belongs to a prominent character in the series.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#533)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#533) Classic – Paulie

Paulie Devil Fruit – Kurozumi Kanjuro

Kurozumi Kanjuro Wanted – Roronoa Zoro

Roronoa Zoro Laugh – Tony Tony Chopper

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #534 for September 16, 2025.