Home » Puzzles » Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #537 (September 19, 2025)

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #537 (September 19, 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #537 for September 19, 2025.

Onepiecedle answers #537 for September 19, 2025

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 537th Edition (September 19, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

  • Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 153/Chapter 237 and has no Devil Fruit.
  • Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to obtain immense strength.
  • Wanted: The character has a $5.6B Bounty.
  • Laugh: The character belongs to the Big Mom Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer

Wyper

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer

Jesus Burgess

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer

Gol D. Roger

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer

Charlotte Perospero

Today’s puzzle was very entertaining. This is mainly because the answers are a mix of incredibly popular characters and some obscure ones. For example, almost no one should have any issue guessing the Wanted Poster’s answer. However, some of you might get stumped at Classic’s answer. Overall, I give today’s puzzle a solid 8/10.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#536)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#536)
  • Classic – Ashura Doji
  • Devil Fruit – Jewelry. Bonney
  • Wanted – Bepo
  • Laugh – Foxy

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

  • Gender
  • Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)
  • Devil Fruit (if any)
  • Haki type
  • First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

  • Green means the attribute is a correct match.
  • Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).
  • Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #537 for September 19, 2025.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

” Dusk approaches.” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1170 (September 19, 2025)

“Your father is the supervisor…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #505 (September...

Today’s Octordle #1334 Hints And Answers – September 19, 2025

Today’s NYT Pips #32 Answers and Hints – September 19,...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1553 Hints, Answers – September 19, 2025

“Pour it on” Today’s NYT Strands #565 Hints and Answers...

Today’s TeuTeuf GeoGrid Answers and Hints For #531, September 19,2025

Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1017, September 19,...

Today’s NYT Connections #831 Hints, Answers – September 19, 2025

Today’s Teuteuf Worldle #1337 Country of the Day Answer and...