Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #539 (September 21, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #539 for September 21, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 539th Edition (September 21, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 1/Chapter 2 and has no Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Ep. 1/Chapter 2 and has no Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to spawn their body parts from any surface.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to spawn their body parts from any surface. Wanted: The character has a $1K Bounty.

The character has a $1K Bounty. Laugh: The character belongs to the Germa Kingdom.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Koby

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Nico Robin

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Tony Tony Chopper

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Caesar Clown

Today’s puzzle was a good mix of confusing and easy answers. For example, the Wanted Poster and Devil Fruit’s answers were very easy to guess since they belong to prominent characters. However, you might get stuck when guessing the Classic’s answer since the character doesn’t have a devil fruit, making it hard to know who they are. On the other hand, the Laugh is easy to answer since it is quite unique.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#538)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#538) Classic – Hogback

Hogback Devil Fruit – Donquixote Rosinante

Donquixote Rosinante Wanted – Buggy

Buggy Laugh – Gecko Moria

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #539 for September 21, 2025.