Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #541 (September 23, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #541 for September 23, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 541st Edition (September 23, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 580/Chapter 656 and has the Fuku Fuku no Mi Devil Fruit.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to transform into a leopard.

The character has a $5B Bounty.

The character belongs to the Straw Hat Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Kin’emon

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Rob Lucci

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Edward Newgate

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Monkey D. Luffy

Today’s puzzle was quite memorable to solve since it features some beloved characters from the series. This is especially true for the Classic, Wanted Poster, and Laugh’s answers. These characters have made numerous appearances throughout the series and have had a significant impact on both the viewers and the characters. You will most likely be able to guess the answers even without hints. We give today’s puzzle a solid 9 out of 10.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#540)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#540) Classic – Ulti

Ulti Devil Fruit – Galdino

Galdino Wanted – Daz Bones

Daz Bones Laugh – Perona

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #541 for September 23, 2025.