Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #545 (September 27, 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #545 for September 27, 2025.

Onepiecedle answers #545 for September 27, 2025

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 545th Edition (September 27, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

  • Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 32/Chapter 77 and has no Devil Fruit.
  • Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to transform into an Azure Dragon whenever they want.
  • Wanted: The character has a $400M Bounty.
  • Laugh: The character belongs to the Fire Tank Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer

Bellemere

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer

Kaido

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer

Ulti

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer

Capone Bege

Today’s puzzle was a mix of great and obscure characters from the series. For example, you shouldn’t have any trouble with the Wanted Poster and Laugh’s answer, but Classic will get you stuck for a while. This is mainly because the character appeared way too early in the series and doesn’t possess any Devil Fruit or special powers to set them apart from others. However, you can try remembering all the female characters from the beginning to get the answer.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#544)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#544)
  • Classic – Kozuki Oden
  • Devil Fruit – Bartolomeo
  • Wanted – Nami
  • Laugh – Buggy

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

  • Gender
  • Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)
  • Devil Fruit (if any)
  • Haki type
  • First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

  • Green means the attribute is a correct match.
  • Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).
  • Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #545 for September 27, 2025.

