Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #547 (September 29, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #547 for September 29, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 547th Edition (September 29, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 494/Chapter 583 and has the Mera Mera no Mi Devil Fruit.

Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to transform into a falcon at will.

Wanted: The character has a $100M Bounty.

Laugh: The character belongs to the Marines.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Sabo

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Pell

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Emporio Ivankov

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Issho

Today’s puzzle was a good mix of difficult and very easy answers. For example, some players might have trouble identifying the Devil Fruit’s answer since it belongs to a character that appeared quite a while back in the series. However, you won’t have any trouble with the Wanted Poster and Laugh since both these characters are extremely relevant and left a big impression on the protagonist.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#546)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#546) Classic – Jabra

Jabra Devil Fruit – Bentham

Bentham Wanted – Urouge

Urouge Laugh – Bellamy

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #547 for September 29, 2025.