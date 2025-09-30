Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #548 (September 30, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #548 for September 30, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 548th Edition (September 30, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 4/Chapter 9 and has the Bara Bara no Mi Devil Fruit.

Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to produce and control various types of poison.

This Devil Fruit allows the user to produce and control various types of poison. Wanted: The character has a $4B Bounty.

The character has a $4B Bounty. Laugh: The character belongs to the Big Mom Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Buggy

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Magellan

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Shanks

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Charlotte Linlin

Today’s puzzle was relatively easy to complete since most of the answers are characters who have had prominent roles in the series and left a huge mark on the protagonist. This is especially true for the Devil Fruit’s answer, as this character helped the main character grow a lot in a short span of time. Overall, today’s puzzle was decent and enjoyable enough for any One Piece fan.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#547)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#547) Classic – Sabo

Sabo Devil Fruit – Pell

Pell Wanted – Emporio Ivankov

Emporio Ivankov Laugh – Issho

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #548 for September 30, 2025.